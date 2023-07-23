EASTERN — Floyd Central is scheduled to compete in the Ashland Invitational Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Jaguars did not compete in the Ashland-hosted tournament during the 2022 high school volleyball season.

Karen Durham is preparing to guide Floyd Central in the upcoming prep volleyball campaign. Durham replaced Brittany Reels as the Jaguars' head coach over the offseason. She is a former assistant coach on the Floyd Central volleyball program's coaching staff.

Floyd Central conducted tryouts on Tuesday, July 18.

Several talented players are due back on the court for Floyd Central in the 2023 high school volleyball season. Floyd Central is the reigning Class 2A, Section 8 Champion and will be looking to claim multiple titles during the upcoming prep volleyball campaign.

The Jaguars are slated to host 15th Region rival Shelby Valley for a season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 15. In addition to Shelby Valley, Floyd Central's 2023 schedule will include additional familiar opponents Betsy Layne, Prestonsburg, Johnson Central, Pikeville, Pike County Central, Knott County Central, Letcher County Central, Lawrence County and Belfry, among others.

The complete field and parings for the Ashland Invitational Tournament will be released at a later date.

A volleyball parent meeting will be held in the Floyd Central Cafeteria at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18.

A volleyball team shop is available via the Floyd Central High School - Kentucky Facebook Page. The volleyball team shop will close Monday, July 24.

High school volleyball teams from throughout the state are preparing for season openers. The 2023 high school volleyball season will open on Monday, Aug. 14.