EASTERN – Floyd Central is scheduled to compete in the Chain Rock Classic at Pineville High School Tuesday, Dec. 28-Thursday, Dec, 30.

The field for the Chain Rock Classic will include Floyd Central, Pineville, Lynn Camp, Menifee County, Berea, Burgin, Middlesboro and Phelps.

The Jaguars, under the direction of head coach Alan Joe Moore, compete with Betsy Layne, Prestonsburg and Lawrence County in the 58th District. Floyd Central, following a loss to Betsy Layne in the semifinals of the 58th District Boys' Basketball Tournament, exited the 2020/2021 season 7-15.

The Jaguars are scheduled to face Lynn Camp in the opening round of the Chain Rock Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

A member of the 13th Region, Lynn Camp concluded the 2020/2021 boys' high school basketball 11-12. The Wildcats lost to Barbourville in the semifinals of the 51st District Boys' Basketball Tournament.

Floyd Central opened preseason practice in mid-October.

The Jaguars have additional regular season games scheduled versus Elliott County, Magoffin County, Phelps, Buckhorn, Prestonsburg, Leslie County, Betsy Layne, Morgan County, Rose Hill Christian, Estill County, Greenup County, Knott County Central, Hazard, Letcher County Central, Lawrence County, Shelby Valley, Jackson County and Martin County.

Floyd Central is slated to host 16th Region member Elliott County for a season opener on Monday, Nov. 29.