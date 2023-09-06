EASTERN — Returning to the win column following its first loss in the 2023 high school football season, Floyd Central defeated Powell County 36-22 on Thursday, Aug. 31.

After claiming the win, Floyd Central improved to 2-1.

Floyd Central and Powell County exited the first quarter tied 8-8.

The Jaguars moved ahead in the second quarter and held on to lead 22-14 at halftime.

Extending its lead after the intermission period, Floyd Central led 36-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Floyd Central rushed 33 times for 151 yards and three TDs. BJ Petersen led Floyd Central on the ground, rushing 20 times for 97 yards and three TDs. Petersen scored all three of his TDs in the first half.

Following Petersen in Floyd Central's rushing attack, Drake Pryor took seven carries for 41 yards.

Pacing Floyd Central through the air, quarterback Colt Shelton completed four passes for 102 yards and two TDs. Shelton completed both of his scoring passes in the second half.

Brody Buck led the Jaguars in receiving, delivering three receptions for 68 yards and two TDs.

Defensively for Floyd Central, Jordan Sammons recorded a team-high 12 tackles.

Following Sammons in the key defensive category, Pryor and Jacob Johnson posted 11 tackles apiece for the Jaguars.

Providing a lift for Floyd Central in the secondary, Petersen and Buck each recorded one interception.

Powel County (0-2) lost despite rushing 60 times for 312 yards and three TDs.

Jacob Green led Powell County on the ground, rushing seven times for 115 yards.

Ranking second in rushing for the Pirates, Preston Spangler, prior to exiting the game with an injury in the first half, rushed 16 times for 80 yards.

Finding the endzone in Powell County's setback, Julian Lopez rushed 14 times for 53 yards and one TD.

Quarterback Aiden Larrison delivered two rushing TDs for the Pirates. Larrison rushed 17 times for 32 yards and the two TDs.

Floyd Central overcame some mistakes to claim the win.

"I am always glad to win, but think we can play better," said Floyd Central Coach Shawn Hager. "I thought we threw the ball good and finished. We made some mistakes but played well enough to win."

Floyd Central is scheduled to host West Carter for its next game on Friday, Sept. 8.