EASTERN — Floyd Central managed to turn back visiting Prestonsburg in a 58th District boys’ basketball game over the weekend, winning 61-47 on Saturday, Dec. 10.

With the win, Floyd Central moved to 4-0 overall and opened 1-0 in the 58th District.

Prestonsburg dropped to 4-1 and opened 0-1 in the 58th District following the loss.

The Blackcats pushed the Jaguars during the 58th District boys’ basketball game.

However, Floyd Central finished strong.

Floyd Central outscored Prestonsburg 17-14 in the opening quarter but trailed midway through the district matchup.

Prestonsburg battled back to lead 32-28 at halftime.

Remaining out in front, Prestonsburg clung to a 37-36 lead at the conclusion of the third quarter.

But Floyd Central controlled the final quarter, outscoring Prestonsburg 25-10 to notch the district win.

Floyd Central shot 41.1 percent from the field in the district win. The Jaguars hit four of 19 three-point field goal attempts.

Floyd Central shot 91.7 percent (11 of 12) from the free-throw line.

Ronnie Samons scored a game-high 25 points to lead Floyd Central to the win.

In addition to Samons reaching double figures for the Jaguars, Eric Burke netted 17 points.

Nearly reaching double figures for Floyd Central, Braden Moore netted nine points.

Contributing to Floyd Central’s offensive attack, Chris Spriggs posted six points while Dawson Moore and Brody Buck added two points apiece.

Prestonsburg shot 53.1 percent (17 of 32) from the field. The Blackcats connected on one of seven attempts from three-point range.

Prestonsburg shot 75 percent (12 of 16) from the free-throw line in the district game.

Brian Halbert scored 17 points to lead the Blackcats. Halbert was the only Prestonsburg player to reach double figures in scoring.

Connor Napier (eight points), Mason Stidham (six points), Wes Salisbury (six points), Kaden Allen (five points), Jacob Slone (three points) and Grant Varney (two points) followed Halbert in Prestonsburg’s scoring column.