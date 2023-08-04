EASTERN — Floyd Central shot a 174 to win the ALC Showcase at StoneCrest Golf Course on Thursday, July 27.
The Jaguars finished out in front of Prestonsburg (176), Raceland (188) and Betsy Layne (215) in the Alice Lloyd College-hosted golf tournament.
Head coach Allen Harvel guides the Jaguars. Harvel is in his first season as the head coach of the Floyd Central golf program.
Braden Moore, Dawson Moore, Logan Moore, Dylan Boyd, Grant Jenkins and Brody Caudill competed for the Floyd Central boys' golf team. A standout in multiple sports, Braden Moore led the Floyd Central boys' golf team, shooting a 40 to place third in his age group.
Chelsea Everidge and Sarah Boyd participated for the Floyd Central girls' golf team. Everidge led the Floyd Central girls' golf team, shooting a 47 to place second in her age group.