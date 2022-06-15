BETSY LAYNE — Kristal Jarrell has been named the head coach of the Betsy Layne High School softball program.
Jarrell is making the move after a successful stint as the Betsy Layne Middle School softball head coach.
"I'm excited and thankful for the opportunity to be the head coach at Betsy Layne High School," said Jarrell. "Having coached the middle school the past three years, we're excited to get started with the high school team. We have a lot of room for improvement but the girls are ready to work hard and win some games. We feel very blessed and can't wait to get started."
Betsy Layne competes with Floyd Central, Prestonsburg and Lawrence County in the 58th District. In addition, Betsy Layne competes in the 15th Region All "A" Classic annually.
Jarrell, who coached her team to a Floyd County middle school championship in 2021, replaced Susan Stephens as head coach of the Betsy Layne High School softball program.