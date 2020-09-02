Prestonsburg High School golfers Haleigh Jefferson and Jacob Rowe excelled in the 2020 All “A” Classic Region Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Jefferson finished second individually in the Girls’ All “A” Region Golf Tournament at Raven Rock Golf Course in Jenkins. She is a junior and attends the Floyd County Early College Academy on the campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Prestonsburg. The second-place finish in the region event allowed Jefferson to qualify for the upcoming state tournament. Jefferson will compete in the All “A” Classic Statewide Tournament at The University Club at Arlington in Richmond on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Rowe finished tied for second individually and fourth overall in the Boys’ All “A” Classic Golf Tournament at Raven Rock Golf Course in Jenkins. The Prestonsburg boys’ golf team standout lost in a playoff to qualify for the All “A” Classic Statewide Golf Tournament at Gibson Bay in Richmond. Rowe is a junior at Prestonsburg High School.
