JENKINS — Jenkins doubled up visiting Prestonsburg 6-3 in a high school softball game on Monday, May 2.

Brianna Turner earned the win in the circle for the Lady Cavaliers. Turner pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on six hits while giving up eight walks and registering six strikeouts.

Haleigh Jefferson took the loss in the circle for the Lady Blackcats. Jefferson allowed six runs on nine hits and one walk while recording two strikeouts.

Jenkins scored six runs on 10 hits. Rylee Ritchie recorded a game-high three hits for Jenkins in the high school softball matchup. Following Ritchie, Jae-Leigh Bates and Harlow Bates delivered two hits apiece for the Lady Cavaliers.

Chipping in at the plate for Jenkins, Alexis Richie, Anna Eldridge and Skye Brown provided one hit apiece.

Jae-Leigh Bates collected two RBIs while Ritchie, Eldridge, Hallie Fleming and Lynzey Robinson each drove in one run for the Lady Cavaliers.

Lainie Prater and Celina Mullins provided two hits apiece for Prestonsburg in the setback. Chipping in at the plate for the Lady Blackcats, Jefferson, Elana Goble and Rachel Roberts added one hit apiece.

Jefferson, Mullins and Jada Slone each drove in one run for visiting Prestonsburg.