PRESTONSBURG — As part of a diverse offensive effort, Prestonsburg featured four players with a .400-plus batting average in the 2021 high school softball season.
The Lady Blackcats compiled a 5-14 record in the 2021 high school softball season but batted .330 as a team.
Senior Jada Slone hit a team-high .467 for the Blackcats. Slone was 21 for 45 at the plate in 17 games.
Another senior, Shae Robinson, batted .432 in 16 games for the Blackcats. Robinson was 19 for 44 at the plate for the Blackcats and was perfect on the base paths, pacing Prestonsburg baserunners with a team-high 15 steals.
One of the most reliable players for Prestonsburg, junior Chloe Collins batted .429 and drove in a dozen runs. Leading Prestonsburg in hits, Collins was 24 for 56 at the plate.
Behind Collins, another junior, Haleigh Jefferson, batted .422, Jefferson was 19 for 45 at the plate for Prestonsburg, recording a team-high 16 RBIs.
Seven different Blackcats batted over. 300 in the recent high school softball campaign.
Jefferson led four Blackcats in the circle. Prestonsburg's top pitcher in the 2021 high school softball season, Jefferson recorded five wins and registered 120 strikeouts. Jefferson made 17 pitching appearances, all of which were starts.
Prestonsburg notched wins over Buckhorn, Jenkins and 58th District rival Betsy Layne during the 2021 prep softball season. The Blackcats defeated both Betsy Layne and Jenkins twice.
After opening the 2021 season 0-2, Prestonsburg reeled off three straight wins.
Floyd Central defeated Prestonsburg in the semifinals of the 2021 58th District Softball Tournament, beating the Blackcats 10-4.
Multiple experienced players are set to return for Prestonsburg in the 2022 high school softball season.