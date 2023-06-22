PRESTONSBURG — Following an outstanding debut season on the varsity level, Prestonsburg guard Braxton Keathley has been named to the Kentucky Prep Report 8th Grade All-State Team.
Among the top players in the 2027 class, Keathley averaged 14.1 points and 3.4 assists per game for the Blackcats during the 2022-23 boys' high school basketball season. As an eighth grader, Keathley led the Blackcats in scoring. Keathley scored 408 points for Prestonsburg during the 2022-23 boys' high school basketball season. The standout shot 33.8 percent from beyond the arc, connecting on 47 of 139 three-point field goal attempts.
A proven scorer, Keathley shot 79.6 percent (39-of-49) from the free throw line.
Making an impact from various parts of the court for Prestonsburg, Keathley made several clutch shots throughout the 2022-23 boys' high school basketball season.
The KPR 8th Grade All-State Team is as follows: Braxton Keathley (Prestonsburg), Corey Flinchum (Jackson City), Austin Slone (Johnson Central), Jack Logsdon (Grayson County), Michal Ray Stinnett (Beth Haven), Caleb Creech (Wolfe County), Evan Ellis (Whitley County), Guy Turner (Boyle County).
Keathley entered the week averaging 24.4 points and 5.1 assists while shooting 93 percent from the free throw line for the summer. Set to take the court for Prestonsburg as a freshman, Keathley scored a game-high 37 points in a summer league game earlier in the month. He has delivered multiple 30 points-plus scoring performances since the conclusion of his freshman campaign.
Under the direction of first-year head coach Chase Parsley, Prestonsburg showed improvement throughout the 2022-23 boys' high school basketball season, compiling a 14-15 record. The Blackcats will open preseason practice in mid-October.