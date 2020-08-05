The Kentucky 2A Championships has announced that it will postpone its fall sports tournaments to 2021.
Reigning 15th Region champion Floyd Central was poised to compete in the Kentucky 2A Championships’ volleyball tournament.
The Kentucky 2A Championships released the following statement via social media: “Our initial plan was, to begin with basketball, then phase into baseball and softball, and finally to soccer and volleyball. With the cancellation of the spring season, and the delayed started to fall, our board decided in the best interest of athletes and fans to begin with baseball and softball this spring after the basketball championships. Then begin soccer and volleyball in the fall of 2021.”
Schools that are too large to compete in the All “A” Classic but have under 1,000 students are eligible to compete in the Kentucky 2A Championships. The Kentucky 2A Championships started with statewide boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments during the 2018-19 schoolyear.
The 15th Region schools that compete in the Kentucky 2A Championships are Floyd Central, Belfry, Lawrence County, Magoffin County and Pike Central.
