BULLS GAP, Tenn. — A pair of Floyd County natives, Brandon Kinzer and Brandon Hutchinson, finished 2-3 in the Open Wheel Modified feature race at Volunteer Speedway in neighboring Tennessee on Saturday.
Clayton Miller won the Open Wheel Modified feature race at the tradition-rich Tennessee dirt track. In all, 13 drivers battled in the Open Wheel Modified feature race.
Currently, Kinzer, formerly of Allen, races out of Lexington.
Hutchinson hails from McDowell.
In the main event at Volunteer Speedway, a Late Model feature race, Aaron Reutzel passed Cory Eliason on lap 24 to win the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 “Tennessee Sprint Car Nationals” powered by Food City. NASCAR veteran Tony Stewart finished fourth in the Late Model feature race.
The results from the Open Wheel Modified feature race follow.
Volunteer Speedway Open Wheel Modified Feature Race (20 laps): 1. Clayton Miller (15), 2. Brandon Kinzer (18), 3. Brandon Hutchinson (A85), 4. Wayne James (4), 5. Ricky Tinch (327), 6. Robert Reagan (77), 7. Jimmy Dalton (2), 8. Chase Lawson (4L), 9. Brian Nantz (22), 10. Todd Mingey (6), 11. Jeff Akard (00), 12. Tyler Strickland (7), 13. Larry James (J2). Did Not Start - Brandon James (J31), Brandon Helton (216).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.