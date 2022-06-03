PRESTONSBURG — The Prestonsburg High School girls' basketball program is scheduled to host a camp June 10-11 at Allen Elementary School.
The youth basketball camp is for players in Pre K-8. The schedule for the camp will be as follows: June 10 - 6 p.m.-8 p.m.; June 11 - 9 a.m.-Noon.
Members of the Prestonsburg High School girls' basketball team's coaching staff and current players will provide instruction during the camp.
The cost of the camp is $40 per player and $30 for each additional family member.
All pre-registered players will receive a T-shirt.
For more information on the camp or to register, email Coach Brandon Kidd (brandon.kidd@floyd.kyschools.us) or Coach Rick Ward (rickward7@yahoo.com).
"We are very excited to host our second annual Lady Blackcat Basketball Camp at Allen Elementary," said Kidd. "This camp is open to all Pre K-8th Grade kids. Our camp is open to all kids regardless of what school they attend.
"We love hosting our camp at Allen because I want the students, staff and community of Allen to know how much they mean to us and our school at PHS. Hosting camps is one of my favorite things I get to do as a coach. Being able to give back to the community and watch our players interact with the campers is such a blessing."