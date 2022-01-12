Prestonsburg jumped out to an early lead on East Ridge in the opening round of the 15th Region All “A” Classic at the Appalachian Wireless Arena and never looked back.

When the smoked cleared, the Lady Blackcats walked away with a 65-37 win over East Ridge to advance to the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals against Pikeville at 6:00 p.m. Friday night.

Aubrey Prater opened the game with a three for the Lady Blackcats and she followed it by splitting a pair of free throws to give Prestonsburg a 4-0 lead.

Prater led the way for the Lady Blackcats with a game-high 15 points and seven rebounds.

East Ridge’s McKenzie Sawyers answered with a three for the Lady Warriors to cut the lead to 4-3.

Faith Lazar scored with 3:30 left in the first quarter to push Prestonsburg’s lead to 15-4.

The Lady Blackcats held a 20-9 lead after the first quarter of play.

Celina Mullins knocked down a three for Prestonsburg with 4:23 left in the half to push the lead to 29-11.

Lauren Mann scored with 3:23 for the Lady Warriors to cut the lead to 29-13. Sawyers added a basket with 1:55 left to cut the Prestonsburg lead to 30-17.

Sawyers scored again to beat the halftime buzzer and help the Lady Warriors cut the Prestonsburg lead to 32-21 at the break.

Sawyers led East Ridge with a team-high 14 points and seven rebounds.

Prestonsburg turned the pressure up in the third quarter as the Lady Blackcats outscored East Ridge 16-9 to take a 48-30 lead into the fourth quarter of play.

The Lady Blackcats opened the fourth on an 8-0 run to push the lead to 56-30.

Mullins added a double-double for the Lady Blackcats with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Allison Howard reached double figure scoring for Prestonsburg with 12 points. Lazar added nine and Jade Fitzpatrick scored eight. Ashley Tackett added six and Skeens chipped in with three.

Madison Adkins added eight points for the Lady Warriors. Mann scored seven and Emily Ramsey added two. Sylvia Ratliff and Haley Bentley each chipped in with one point each.

East Ridge only shot 22.6 percent from the field (12 for 53).

East Ridge (3-8) is scheduled to visit Twin Valley (Va.) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.