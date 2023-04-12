BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne pulled away to beat visiting Jenkins 15-5 in five innings in the opening round of the 15th Region All "A" Classic, notching its fourth straight win on Tuesday, April 5.

Leading Betsy Layne in the circle, freshman pitcher Hannah Mitchell claimed the win. Mitchell limited Jenkins to five runs on six hits and recorded four strikeouts.

Marley Sturgill started in the circle for Jenkins and took the loss. Sturgill pitched four innings, allowing 10 runs on seven hits while recording four strikeouts.

Johanna Banks pitched one inning in relief for Jenkins, allowing five runs on two hits, while logging one strikeout.

Betsy Layne excelled offensively, scoring 15 runs on 12 hits.

Mitchell (two hits, one RBI), Jayden Jarrell (two hits, three RBIs), Emily Johnson (two hits, two RBIs), Kayley Lee (two hits, two RBIs), Mallory Hall (two hits, one RBI), Laci Hall (one hit, one RBI) and Laiken Keathley (one hit) each provided a lift at the plate for the Ladycats.

Johnson homered for Betsy Layne in the win. Providing a pair of extra-base hits, Hall drilled two doubles. In another solid performance for Betsy Layne, Jarrell doubled and tripled.

Banks, Harlow Bates, Skye Brown and Hallie Fleming each drove in one run for Jenkins during the tournament game.

Following the win over Jenkins, Betsy Layne advanced to meet Pikeville in the semifinals of the 15th Region All "A" Classic.

Pikeville 11, Betsy Layne 1 (6 innings): Betsy Layne couldn't battle back from behind as Pikeville pulled away to win 11-1 in six innings in the semifinals of the 15th Region All "A" Classic on Thursday, April 6.

Pikeville pitcher Lexie Akers claimed the win in the circle. Akers limited Betsy Layne batters throughout the tournament game, recording nine strikeouts.

Betsy Layne pitcher Hannah Mitchell suffered the loss in the circle. Mitchell pitched five innings, allowing 11 runs on 14 hits, while recording two strikeouts.

Cassidy Slater (four hits, three RBIs), Cate Salyers (two hits, one RBI), Larren Collins (two hits, one RBI), Isabelle Rose (two hits, one RBI), Gracie Hall (one hit), Caroline Brown (one hit), Brae Ward (one hit), Molly Coleman (one RBI) and Shana Ray (one RBI) each stepped up offensively for Pikeville in the tournament game.

Betsy Layne plated one run on four hits. Emily Johnson drove in Betsy Layne's lone run.

Mitchell, Laci Hall, Jayden Jarrell and Laiken Keathley each recorded one hit for Betsy Layne in the setback.