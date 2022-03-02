It might have been the day before March, but this month has been Pikeville’s time of the year the past three seasons.

Pikeville is the three-time defending 15th Region champion and the Lady Panthers opened the first round of the 15th Region Tournament with a 51-36 win over Floyd Central.

Floyd Central ended the season with a 20-9 record.

Pikeville (28-2) advances to Friday’s 15th Region semifinals against Martin County at 6:30 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Pikeville knows what it takes to win this time of year — defense.

The Lady Panthers’ defense was excellent as they held Floyd Central to 22.7 percent shooting in the first half and 31.6 percent shooting for the game.

Pikeville also crashed the boards well. In particular, the offensive boards. Pikeville out rebounded the Lady Jaguars 36-25 and Pikeville came up with 14 total offensive rebounds on the night. The Lady Panthers outscored Floyd Central 16-5 in second chance points.

No player shines brighter than Trinity Rowe this time of year.

Rowe helped Pikeville jump out to an early lead and keep it.

She knocked down a three to give Pikeville a 4-0 lead; Kylie Hall split a pair of free throws for the game’s first point.

Rowe followed with a jumper to push the lead to 6-3 with 5:02 left in the first quarter.

Kyera Thornsbury knocked down a three as Pikeville’s lead grew to 9-3 with 4:42 left in the first. Kristen Whited knocked down a three of her own as the lead grew to 13-3.

Kamryn Shannon added a basket for the Lady Jaguars to cut the lead to 13-5 with 4:06 left.

Rowe added a basket. Rylee Theiss followed by pulling down an offensive rebound and finding Emma Ratliff for a basket. Then Rowe scored again as the lead grew to 19-5.

Floyd Central’s Jada Johnson scored back-to-back baskets late in the quarter fo the Lady Jaguars.

Pikeville held a 21-9 lead after the first quarter of play.

Ratliff opened the second with a three.

Riley Compton answered with a basket for Floyd Central, but Ratliff knocked down another three on the next possession as Pikeville’s lead grew to 27-11 with 6:24 left in the first half.

Pikeville held a 32-13 lead at the end of the first half.

Rowe led the way for the Lady Panthers with 13 points, four assists and a steal. Ratliff also scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds. Theiss added a double-double with 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds with three assists, two steals and a block. Thornsbury scored six points, grabbed four rebounds, dished out four assists, had a steal and a block. Leighan Jackson scored four points. Whited added three points. Kylie Hall (No. 24) had one point and seven rebounds.

Johnson led the way for the Lady Jaguars with a team-high 10 points. Shannon followed with nine points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Kennedy Harvel followed with eight points and two steals. Grace Martin added four points and Compton scored three. Natalie Holle added two points.

Martin opened the third with a basket and Harvel followed by knocking down a pair of free throws to cut Pikeville’s lead to 32-17.

Ratliff scored for Pikeville to push the lead to 34-17.

Harvel knocked down a three and Shannon followed with a pair of free throws. Johnson added a basket to cap off a 7-2 run to cut the lead to 36-24 with 3:03 left in the third.

Pikeville held a 38-24 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Theiss opened the fourth with a basket to push the lead to 38-24.

Harvel got Floyd Central going with a three, but Theiss answered with a basket at the 5:28 mark to push Pikeville’s lead to 42-27.

Jackson and Theiss scored back-to-back baskets late to push Pikeville’s lead to 51-32 and put the game away.

Martin County knocked off Pike Central 66-58 in the first game of the opening round Monday evening at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.