OWENSBORO — Floyd Central, the champion out of Section 8, finished runner-up in the 2A State Tournament at Kentucky Wesleyan College on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The Jaguars lost to Lexington Catholic in the 2A state title match.

Prior to the runner-up finish, Floyd Central defeated Harrison County in the state tournament.

Lexington Cath. 3,

Floyd Central 0

(25-21, 25-13, 25-12)

Lexington Catholic pulled away to defeat Floyd Central 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-12) in the 2A State Tournament title match at Kentucky Wesleyan College on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Despite suffering the loss, Floyd Central pushed Lexington Catholic during the title match, especially in the first game.

Lucy Wedding (nine kills, one block, four digs, two service aces), Emily Fraim (six kills, 14 assists, eight digs, two service aces), Avery Alexander (six kills, nine digs, three service aces), Addie Lowe (five kills, one block), Mia Mashni (three kills, two blocks), Jackie Jaroz (two kills, one block, 17 assists, seven digs, one service ace), Isabel Romero (eight digs), Sara Prisinzano (two kills, one block) and Hannah Kaufmann (five digs) produced for Lexington Catholic in the title match.

Jadyn Hall (11 kills, one assist, three digs, one service ace), Emma Bailey (six kills, one block, one assist, one dig), Amelia Wallace (four kills, one block, 20 assists, three digs), McKinnley Martin (four kills, three assists, three digs, one service ace), Allyson Stumbo (three kills, one dig), Maddy Wade (two assists, five digs), Taylor Hamilton (one kill, two digs), Skylar Paige (two digs) and Jerri Hatfield (one dig) contributed for Floyd Central.

Bailey, Wallace and Stumbo represented Floyd Central on the All-2A State Tournament Team.

Floyd Central 3,

Harrison County 0

(25-18, 25-19, 25-9)

Floyd Central shut out Harrison County 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-9) in the semifinals of the Class 2A State Tournament at Kentucky Wesleyan College on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Following the win, Floyd Central advanced to the 2A State Tournament title match.

Emma Bailey (15 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Allyson Stumbo (10 kills, one block, one assist, four digs), Jadyn Hall (nine kills, two assists, 10 digs), McKinnley Martin (four kills, two assists, four digs), Amelia Wallace (three kills, two blocks, 26 assists, one dig, two service aces), Maddy Wade (four assists, 14 digs, two service aces), Taylor Hamilton (two kills, two assists, six digs, three service aces), Skylar Paige (seven digs) and Jerri Hatfield (one assist, three digs) delivered for Floyd Central in the win.

Marissa Taylor (seven kills, seven digs, one service ace), Lexi Switzer (five kills, one dig), Jenna Pope (19 assists, three digs one service ace), Hannah Mullins (two kills, four digs), Jessica Florence (11 digs), Brooke Phelps (two kills), Madison Renaker (seven digs, three service aces), Ryleigh Mattox (one kill, one dig), Devin Covert (four digs) and Hannah Stefanic (one dig) were active for Harrison County throughout the match.