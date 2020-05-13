Jada Johnson (vs. Prestonsburg).jpg

Floyd Central’s Jada Johnson puts up a shot in a 58th District girls’ basketball game at Prestonsburg during the 2019/2020 season.

Floyd Central finished third in the final 2019/2020 15th Region Girls’ Basketball RPI Rankings.

After reaching the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals, Floyd Central wrapped up another 20-win season. Under the direction of head coach Justin Triplett, Floyd Central concluded the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season 20-9. The Lady Jaguars fell to Shelby Valley in the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament semifinals at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.

Shelby Valley and champion Pikeville finished ahead of Floyd Central in the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball RPI Rankings.

Floyd Central concluded the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season with a .56316 RPI Ranking, placing ahead of preseason favorites Martin County, Johnson Central, Belfry, Lawrence County, Phelps, Pike County Central, Paintsville, Prestonsburg, East Ridge, Betsy Layne, Jenkins and Magoffin County.

Floyd Central’s third season included finishing as the 58th District runner-up.

The Lady Jaguars exited the 2019-20 regular-season on a seven-game winning streak. Floyd Central compiled the best regular-season record among 58th District girls’ basketball teams. The Lady Jaguars were 6-4 through the first 10 games in the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season and narrowly missed claiming their third straight 58th District title.

Junior Katie Moore led Floyd Central throughout the 2019-20 hoops season, averaging 19.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. In 29 games, Moore scored 573 points and grabbed 288 rebounds. Moore, who was the only Floyd Central player to average double figures in scoring, shot 45.7 percent from the field.

Kennedy Harvel (8.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg), Grace Martin (7.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Brook Stumbo (5.4 ppg), Jada Johnson (5.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg), Kamryn Shannon (3.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and Kennedy Blevins (4.1 ppg) helped to pace Floyd Central in its latest campaign.

School    Record    RPI

Pikeville    26-8    .60477

Shelby Valley    22-9     .58276

Floyd Central    20-9     .56316

Martin County    21-10     .55447

Johnson Central    16-15     .52473

Belfry    16-15     .51671

Lawrence County    19-14     .51454

Phelps    18-12     .51410

Pike Central    13-16    .49374

Paintsville    9-20     .44411

Prestonsburg    11-16     .44344

East Ridge    9-20     .43422

Betsy Layne    9-22     .42499

Jenkins    7-23     .39732

Magoffin County     2-26     .32871

