Floyd Central finished third in the final 2019/2020 15th Region Girls’ Basketball RPI Rankings.
After reaching the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals, Floyd Central wrapped up another 20-win season. Under the direction of head coach Justin Triplett, Floyd Central concluded the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season 20-9. The Lady Jaguars fell to Shelby Valley in the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament semifinals at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.
Shelby Valley and champion Pikeville finished ahead of Floyd Central in the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball RPI Rankings.
Floyd Central concluded the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season with a .56316 RPI Ranking, placing ahead of preseason favorites Martin County, Johnson Central, Belfry, Lawrence County, Phelps, Pike County Central, Paintsville, Prestonsburg, East Ridge, Betsy Layne, Jenkins and Magoffin County.
Floyd Central’s third season included finishing as the 58th District runner-up.
The Lady Jaguars exited the 2019-20 regular-season on a seven-game winning streak. Floyd Central compiled the best regular-season record among 58th District girls’ basketball teams. The Lady Jaguars were 6-4 through the first 10 games in the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season and narrowly missed claiming their third straight 58th District title.
Junior Katie Moore led Floyd Central throughout the 2019-20 hoops season, averaging 19.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. In 29 games, Moore scored 573 points and grabbed 288 rebounds. Moore, who was the only Floyd Central player to average double figures in scoring, shot 45.7 percent from the field.
Kennedy Harvel (8.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg), Grace Martin (7.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Brook Stumbo (5.4 ppg), Jada Johnson (5.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg), Kamryn Shannon (3.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and Kennedy Blevins (4.1 ppg) helped to pace Floyd Central in its latest campaign.
Final 2019/2020 15th
Region Girls’ Basketball
RPI Rankings
School Record RPI
Pikeville 26-8 .60477
Shelby Valley 22-9 .58276
Floyd Central 20-9 .56316
Martin County 21-10 .55447
Johnson Central 16-15 .52473
Belfry 16-15 .51671
Lawrence County 19-14 .51454
Phelps 18-12 .51410
Pike Central 13-16 .49374
Paintsville 9-20 .44411
Prestonsburg 11-16 .44344
East Ridge 9-20 .43422
Betsy Layne 9-22 .42499
Jenkins 7-23 .39732
Magoffin County 2-26 .32871
