PRESTONSBURG — Lawrence County picked up an 11-1 win over Pikeville in six innings Sunday afternoon in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament.

Pikeville ended the season with a 15-20 record.

With the win, Lawrence County (26-12) advanced to the 15th Region semifinals to take on Belfry. The game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.

The 15th Region Softball Tournament championship will take place at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at StoneCrest.

Pikeville opened the game with back-to-back hits by Cassidy Slater and Caroline Brown, but a pop out, a strikeout and fielder’ choice followed as the Lady Panthers left two base runners stranded to start the game.

Lawrence County’s Bree Jones hit a leadoff triple in the bottom of the first inning to get the Lady Bulldogs going. With one out, Danielle Crum hit a sacrifice fly RBI to score Jones and give the Lady Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. Kensley Feltner followed with a single, but Pikeville got out of the inning as Lexie Akers struck out Gracie Preece to get out of the inning.

Lawrence County got going again in the bottom of the third inning as Jones reached on an error to lead things off. Allie Triplett followed by reaching on an error after a bunt. With two outs, Preece hit a two RBI single to push the lead to 3-0. Abby Nelson followed by reaching on an error allowing another run to score to push the lead to 4-0.

Pikeville got on the board in the top of the fifth inning. Molly Coleman laid down a bunt and reached first on an error. After a double-play, Slater singled for the second time in the contest to put two runners on. Brown followed by hitting a double off the fence. It looked like it was gone, but somehow it stayed inside the fence; Slater scored to cut the lead to 4-1.

Lawrence County answered in the bottom of the sixth. Feltner walked to lead things off. Preece followed with a single. Nelson reached on an error to load the bases.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Feltner scored on a wild pitch. Taylor Blevins hit a sacrifice fly RBI to center to push the lead to 6-1.

The Lady Bulldogs added five runs in the top of the sixth to end the game via 10-run mercy rule.

Blevins got the win on the mound for the Lady Bulldogs. She tossed six innings and gave up one run on five hits and five strikeouts.

Brown led Pikeville with an RBI double and a single. Slater added a pair of singles and scored a run. Shana Ray also added a single.