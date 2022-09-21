PRESTONSBURG — Determined Prestonsburg reached the endzone late in the fourth quarter to defeat county rival Floyd Central 33-28 at Blackcat Stadium/Josh Francis Field on Friday, Sept. 16.

After pulling out the win, Prestonsburg moved to 5-0.

Floyd Central dropped to 0-5 following the loss.

"We've been fortunate to be able to play well in the first half of the season," Prestonsburg Coach Brandon Brewer said, following his team's latest win. "Everyone continues to work hard."

Prestonsburg scored first and managed to take a 7-0 lead out of the first quarter.

Countering, Floyd Central moved ahead 8-7 in the second quarter but faced a slim deficit at halftime. The Blackcats clung to a 15-14 lead at the break.

Prestonsburg and Floyd Central continued to swap leads after the intermission period.

Prestonsburg led 27-22 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

Floyd Central moved ahead 28-27 early in the fourth quarter, but couldn't hold the Blackcats out of the endzone during the final period.

Prestonsburg returned to the end zone late in the fourth quarter to claim the win.

Ethan Jarvis continued to lead Prestonsburg's rushing attack. Jarvis rushed 30 times for 197 yards and two TDs in Prestonsburg's fifth straight win.

Following Jarvis on the ground for Prestonsburg, Jon Little rushed seven times for 59 yards,

Brant George and Dalton Elliott accounted for the rest of the Blackcats' rushing yardage. Aiding Prestonsburg on the ground, Elliott added another rushing TD.

Reece Hamilton paced Prestonsburg through the air, completing four of nine passes for 84 yards and one TD.

Elliott remained the Blackcats' top receiver, making three receptions for 46 yards and two TDs.

Chipping in offensively, Brayden Goble was on the receiving end of Hamilton's other completion.

Logan Stumbo led the Blackcats' defensive effort, recording 11 tackles. Following Stumbo, Goble and Alex Harris added six tackles apiece.

Stumbo, Gavin Stephens (five tackles) and Nick Porter (four tackles) each recorded a sack for the Blackcats.

Floyd Central rushed 40 times for 264 yards and three TDs.

Blake Adams led Floyd Central on the ground, rushing 12 times for 142 yards and two TDs.

Behind Adams in Floyd Central's rushing attack, Colt Shelton rushed nine times for 80 yards.

Contributing on the ground for the Jaguars, Max Martin rushed 12 times for 26 yards and one TD.

Through the air, Martin completed two of five passes for 24 yards.

BJ Petersen and Brody Buck each hauled in one pass for the Jaguars.

Shelton and Jacob Johnson combined to lead Floyd Central's defensive unit, registering 16 tackles apiece.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to visit East Ridge for its Class 2A, District 8 opener on Friday, Sept. 23.

In another matchup set for Friday, Sept. 23, Floyd Central is slated to visit Pike Central for its Class 3A District 8 opener.