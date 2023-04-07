PRESTONSBURG — Behind a perfect effort from pitcher Hannah Lewis, Floyd Central shut out Prestonsburg 16-0 in three innings in a 58th District softball game on Thursday, March 30.

Lewis, who held Prestonsburg players off the bases and claimed the win in the circle, struck out five of the nine batters she faced.

Rachael Roberts started in the circle for Prestonsburg and suffered the loss.

Another pitcher, Tiffany Risner, pitched in relief for the Blackcats.

Floyd Central set the tone during its first at-bat, erupting for seven runs in the top half of the opening inning.

Under the direction of Coach Scott Shannon, Floyd Central duplicated its initial scoring effort to move ahead 14-0 in the top half of the second inning.

Floyd Central, which added two runs in the top half of the third inning to lead 16-0, excelled defensively and offensively.

Brooklyn Lewis (one hit, four RBIs), Chelsea Johnson (one hit, three RBIs), Mia Queen-Gilliam (one hit, one RBI) and Hannah Lewis (one hit) each delivered at the plate for the Jaguars.

Floyd Central is scheduled to host Prestonsburg on Friday, April 21.