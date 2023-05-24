ALLEN — Wesley Christian 6-5 wing Nathan Lubamba has committed to the Miles Community College (Montana) men's basketball program.
Lubamba will have the opportunity to compete in Division 1 of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
Miles Community College competes in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference. Along with Miles Community College, North Dakota State College of Science, Dawson Community College, United Tribes Technical College, Dakota College at Bottineau, Bismarck State College, Williston State College and Lake Region State College compete in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference.
When committing to Miles Community College, Lubamba issued the following statement: "First of all, I'd like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love to this day. If anyone had told me 10 years ago that I would be here I would have laughed and told them that they were crazy. How come me, a boy from Kinshasa, could one day play college basketball? I had a patched-up basketball and old basketball shoes, walking 45 minutes three times a week to get to the nearest basketball court. Yet I'm here. With the help of so many people that honestly, I can't name all of them, but they will recognize themselves. Thank you for everything from the bottom of my heart. I believe it's time for me to go to the next level. Thank you to all the coaches and staffs that have recruited me or reached out. I really appreciated it. With that being said, I will be continuing my basketball career at Miles Community College."
Lubamba held additional offers from Oklahoma State College, Keiser University, City College of San Francisco, Merritt College and Colorado Northwestern Community College.
"Congratulations to Nathan," Wesley Christian Coach Shawn Ward commented. "We are all proud of him here at Wesley Christian. It was an honor to coach him and see him achieve his goals. We wish him the best of luck in Montana!"