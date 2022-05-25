EASTERN — Floyd Central High School senior Grace Martin is headed to the next level after signing with the Alice Lloyd College women's basketball program during a ceremony held at FCHS on Friday, May 20.
A longtime leader, Martin led Floyd Central in rebounding during the 2021-22 girls' high school basketball season. Martin averaged a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game for the Lady Jaguars in her latest high school hoops campaign. She ranked third in scoring for Floyd Central during the 2021-22 girls' high school basketball season, averaging 7.9 points per game.
The Alice Lloyd College women's basketball team, one of the most successful small college hoops programs in the state over the past two seasons, captured the 2021 NCCAA Division 1 National Championship.
Alice Lloyd College women's basketball head coach John Mills and Floyd Central hoops head coach Justin Triplett were among those in attendance at Martin's signing.