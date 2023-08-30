BETSY LAYNE — Breaking in its new scoreboard, Betsy Layne rushed past Bath County 47-8 on Friday, Aug. 25.

The Bobcats shook off a slow start to defeat Bath County convincingly.

Betsy Layne outscored Bath County 13-8 in the first quarter.

Stretching its lead following the initial period, Betsy Layne led 27-8 at halftime.

Quickly extending its lead after the intermission period, Betsy Layne returned to the endzone 12 seconds into the second half.

Betsy Layne rushed 36 times for 343 yards and six TDs. Leading Betsy Layne on the ground, Andrew McCutcheon rushed 15 times for 139 yards and three TDs.

Following McCutcheon in Betsy Layne's rushing attack, Dylon Williams rushed 12 times for 110 yards and two TDs.

Another Betsy Layne rusher, Landon Howell, took four carries for 42 yards and one TD.

Chipping in on the ground for Betsy Layne, Carter Parsons and Mitchell Castle combined to rush five times for 52 yards.

Parsons paced Betsy Layne through the air, completing four of six passes for 111 yards and one TD.

McCutcheon was on the receiving end of the Parsons-thrown TD pass, which was a 32-yard scoring strike.

Along with McCutcheon, Williams, Howell and Isaiah Allen contributed receiving yardage for the Bobcats.

Defensively, Betsy Layne didn't allow any TDs. Ryan Bradford recorded a team-high eight tackles for the Bobcats. Behind Bradford, McCutcheon, Castle, Tye Isom and Brady Maynard each posted six tackles.

Pacing Betsy Layne on special teams, Williams connected on five of six extra-point kick attempts.

Breaking free to find the endzone for Bath County, lan Bowling returned a kickoff for a TD in the opening quarter.

"We started slow, but after the first few minutes we settled in and played well," said Betsy Layne Coach Jarredd Jarrell. "I am proud of our guys, we are getting better each week. We still have younger kids getting reps and they are growing up every game. We are going to continue to compete with all we have every game. Thank you to everyone who sponsored our new scoreboard — Gearheart Communications, Appalachian Wireless, Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, Peoples Bank, Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Unisign, Floyd County Schools and Tantastic."

Betsy Layne is scheduled to host Fairview in the Dr. Mike Goble Bowl at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.