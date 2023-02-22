LOUISA — Behind a game-high 36 points from Madi Meade, Floyd Central pulled away to defeat Prestonsburg 82-49 in the semifinals of the 58th District Girls' Basketball Tournament at Lawrence County High School on Monday, Feb. 20.

Facing resistance early, Floyd Central edged Prestonsburg 18-17 in the first quarter.

Floyd Central managed to lead 44-29 at halftime and added to its advantage after the break.

The Lady Jaguars led 62-36 at the end of the third quarter.

Floyd Central, which notched its sixth straight win, shot 47.1 percent (32 of 68) from the field. The Lady Jaguars made 13 of 27 three-point field goal attempts, shooting 48.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Floyd Central shot 50 percent (five-of-10) from the free throw line.

Meade made seven of 12 three-point field goal attempts for Floyd Central in the convincing win. Narrowly missing a double-double, Meade secured nine rebounds.

Joining Meade in double figures for Floyd Central, Kennedy Harvel scored 12 points and Chelsea Johnson netted 10 points.

Finishing near double figures for Floyd Central, Jada Johnson and Riley Compton added eight points apiece.

Chipping in offensively for Floyd Central, Kaylee Hall, Allie Hamilton, Chloe Crase and Carmen Rackey each contributed two points.

Compton led Floyd Central inside, clearing out 12 rebounds.

Celina Mullins scored a team-high 21 points for Prestonsburg in its season-ending setback.

In addition to Mullins' leading offensive effort, Kylie Tackett (seven points), Allison Howard (six points), Haley Lafferty (five points), Jade Fitzpatrick (four points), Halee Conn (three points), Amelia Newsome (two points) and Sierra Slone (two points) provided scoring for Prestonsburg in the postseason matchup.

Floyd Central (19-9) advances to meet Lawrence County (26-5) in the 58th District Girls' Basketball Tournament title game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.