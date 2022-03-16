BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne High School senior Chase Mims is headed to the next level after signing with the University of Pikeville football program during a ceremony held in Junior Newsome Arena on Wednesday, March 9.

Mims was among the top quarterbacks in the state during the 2021 high school football season. As a senior, Mims, a four-year starter for the Bobcats, completed 129 of 218 passes for 2,500 yards. Mims led Betsy Layne through the air and on the ground as a senior, rushing 78 times for 728 yards and 10 touchdowns.

A member of the Mid-South Conference, UPike is under the direction of head coach Corey Fipps.

Mims is excited for his next chapter at the University of Pikeville.

"A lot of my family went there — my dad, my mom, my sister, it feels like home to me and it is close to home," said Mims. "All of my family and friends will be able to come watch me play. I'm excited to get started. I'd like to thank everyone who helped me to get to this point."

Mims is looking to major in something medical-related, possibly involving sports.

One of Betsy Layne's top all-time student-athletes, Mims made an impact for the Bobcats throughout his high school career.

"I couldn't be more proud of Chase as a player and a person," said Betsy Layne football head coach Jarredd Jarrell. "Chase has been a great role model for future Bobcat football players. I expect Chase to continue to do great things in his life. Myself and Betsy Layne High School will always be here for Chase as well as our other former student-athletes and students. My wife and I, along with rest of our family are looking forward to watching Chase and his teammates at UPike. Thanks for all of the memories and good luck, Chase!"

A two-sport standout, Mims averaged 12.3 points and a team-high 9.6 rebounds per game for the Derrick Newsome-coached Betsy Layne Bobcats during the 2021-22 boys' high school basketball season.

Pikeville competes with Bethel, Campbellsville, Cumberland (Tenn.), Cumberlands (Ky.), Georgetown, Lindsey Wilson and Thomas More in the Mid-South Conference's Bluegrass Division.