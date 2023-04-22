BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne pulled away to beat visiting Jenkins 15-1 in five innings on Monday, April 10.

Much-improved Betsy Layne claimed its sixth win in the 2023 high school softball season.

Betsy Layne pitcher Hanhan Mitchell earned the win in the circle. Mitchell allowed one earned run on four hits while recording four strikeouts in five innings.

Johanna Banks started in the circle for Jenkins and suffered the loss. Banks pitched only one inning.

Making a relief appearance for Jenkins, Marley Sturgill pitched the final three innings.

Players throughout Betsy Layne's lineup made an impact offensively. Betsy Layne scored 15 runs on 17 hits. Mitchell (two hits, two RBIs), Laci Hall (three hits, one RBI), Mallory Hall (three hits, one RBI), Kayley Lee (two hits, two RBIs), Emily Johnson (two hits), Jayden Jarrell (one hit, two RBIs), Allison Hamilton (one hit, two RBIs) and Laiken Keathley (one hit) each produced offensively for Betsy Layne in the win. Helping her pitching cause at the plate, Mitchell drilled two doubles.

Jae-Leigh Bates (two hits), Carlee Sexton (one hit) and Alexis Ritchie (one hit) were the only players to produce at the plate for Jenkins in the matchup.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to visit Jenkins on Tuesday, May 2.