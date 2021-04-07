Floyd Central senior Katie Moore has been honored as a 2021 Miss Kentucky Basketball candidate.
The Region 15 candidate for Miss Basketball, Moore has earned numerous accolades throughout her high school hoops career. The Kentucky High School Basketball Coaches Association named Moore the Region 15 Player of the Year in March.
Moore was a leader for the Floyd Central girls’ basketball program throughout her high school career. As a senior, Moore averaged 18.1 points and 8.0 points per game for 58th District member Floyd Central.
The Miss Kentucky Basketball Candidates are as follows: Region 1 – Cayson Conner (Marshall County), Region 2 – Sadie Wurth (Henderson County), Region 3 – Aleigha Mucker (Breckinridge County), Region 4 – Lucy Patterson (Warren East), Region 5 – Ella Thompson (Warren East), Region 6 – Tiarra East (Butler), Region 7 – Taylor Price (Central), Region 8 – Brynna Blackburn (South Oldham), Region 9 – Brie Crittendon (Ryle), Region 10 – Mya Meredith (Scott), Region 11 – Brooklyn Miles (Franklin County), Region 12 – Macey Blevins (Wayne County), Region 13 – Mikkah Siler (Williamsburg), Region 14 – Lexy Lynch (Owsley County), Region 15 – Katie Moore (Floyd Central), Region 16 – Harley Paynter (Boyd County).
