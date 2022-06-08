LEXINGTON — Sophomore high jumper Braden Moore led upstart Floyd Central in the KHSAA Class 2A Track & Field Championship at the University of Kentucky on Friday, June 3.

Moore finished sixth in the Boys' High Jump to lead the Jaguars.

The teams that competed in the KHSAA Class 2A Track & Field Championship were Floyd Central, Adair County, Ashland Blazer, Bardstown, Bell County, Bourbon County, Boyd County, Boyle County, Breckinridge County, Butler County, Caldwell County, Calloway County, Casey County, Christian Academy-Louisville, Corbin, East Carter, East Jessamine, Elizabethtown, Estill County, Fleming County, Franklin County, Franklin-Simpson, Garrard County, Glasgow, Greenup County, Harlan County, Harrison County, Hart County, Henry County, Highlands, Holmes, Hopkins County Central, John Hardin, Knox Central, LaRue County, Lawrence County, Letcher County Central, Lewis County, Lexington Catholic, Lincoln County, Magoffin County, Marion County, Mason County, McCreary Central, Mercer County, Nelson County, North Oldham, Paducah Tilghman, Pendleton County, Perry County Central, Pike County Central, Rockcastle County, Rowan County, Russell, Scott, Shelby County, Spencer County, Taylor County, Thomas Nelson, Trigg County, Union County, Waggener, Warren Central, Warren East, Wayne County, Webster County and Western Hills.

A first-year high school track and field program, Floyd Central concluded its first season.

Floyd Central's results from the KHSAA Class 2A Track & Field Championship follow.

Girls' 800 Meter Run: 20. Kaylee Hall, 2:45.81.

Girls' 300 Meter Hurdles: 24. Karlie Rose, 58.31.

Girls' 4x100 Meter Relay: 23. Floyd Central (Natalie Holle, Karlie Rose, Kennedy Harvel, Kaylee Hall), 56.83.

Girls' 4x200 Meter Relay: 23. Floyd Central (Amelia Wallace, Kamryn Shannon, Jada Johnson, Slone Akers), 2:05.33.

Girls' 4x400 Meter Relay: 24. Floyd Central (Natalie Holle, Amelia Wallace, Kamryn Shannon, Kennedy Harvel), 5:08.04.

Girls' 4x800 Meter Relay: 23. Floyd Central (Chloe Crase, Amelia Wallace, Hailey Little, Kaylee Hall), 12:24.14.

Girls' Long Jump: 23. Karli Rose, 13-5.75.

Girls' Triple Jump: 22. Natalie Holle, 26-1.75.

Boys' 3,200 Meter Run: 24. Ronnie Samons, 11:39.83.

Boys' 110 Meter Hurdles: 13. Brody Buck, 17:34.

Boys' 300 Meter Hurdles: 16. Braden Moore, 44.90.

Boys' 4x800 Meter Relay: 24. Floyd Central (Ronnie Samons, Gabe Hensley, Jacob Coleman, Austin Clark), 10:33.08.

Boys' High Jump: 6. Braden Moore, 6-0.

Boys' Long Jump: 19. BJ Petersen, 16-10.75.

Boys' Triple Jump: 21. Brody Buck, 36-10.25.