Floyd Central junior guard Katie Moore has been named to the 2019/2020 All-15th Region Girls’ Basketball Team.
Moore led Floyd Central throughout the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season, averaging a team-high 19.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the Lady Jaguars.
Girls’ basketball players from Betsy Layne, Floyd Central and Prestonsburg high schools have been recognized as All-15th Region Girls’ Basketball Honorable Mention selections.
A breakdown of the All-15th Region girls’ basketball honorees for the 2019-20 season follows.
All-15th Region Girls’ Basketball Team: Katie Moore (Floyd Central), Alyssa Elswick (Shelby Valley), Madison Thompson (Martin County), Kristen Cole-Williamson (Pikeville), Trinity Rowe (Pikeville), Kensley Feltner (Lawrence County), Sammi Sites (Johnson Central), Cassidy Rowe (Shelby Valley), Kelsey Tackett (Pikeville), Kelsey Brinager (Pike Central), Alyssa Newsom (Shelby Valley), Kelci Blair (Johnson Central), Tori Hampton (Shelby Valley), Bailey Birchfield (Pike Central), Alivia Gearheart (Pikeville).
15th Region Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year: Katie Ball (Belfry).
15th Region Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year: Kristy Orem (Pikeville).
All-15th Region Girls’ Basketball Honorable Mention: Danielle Prater (Phelps), Jerrica Thacker (Jenkins), Kyra Looney (East Ridge), Kristen Isaac (Martin County), Kyera Thornsbury (Belfry), Cushi Fletcher (Belfry), Alison Campbell (Prestonsburg), Grace Martin (Floyd Central), Kennedy Harvel (Floyd Central), Emilea Preece (Paintsville), Alexis Newsome (Pike Central), Maddie Meade (Betsy Layne), Chloe Neece (Pike Central), Faith Lazar (Prestonsburg), Alivia Slone (Prestonsburg), Destiny Elliott (Prestonsburg), Kylie Hall (Phelps), Alexis Ratliff (Lawrence County), Sara Tackett (East Ridge), Katie Kidd (Betsy Layne), Brook Stumbo (Floyd Central), Alivia Hyden (Paintsville), Kenzie Maynard (Pikeville).
