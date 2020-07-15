Georgetown College cheerleading coach Joanie Alexander has announced the addition of 17 student-athletes to the 2020/2021 GC cheer roster and the group includes Betsy Layne High School graduate Donovan Mullins.
Alexander’s latest efforts concluded Georgetown College cheerleading recruiting for the 2020-21 schoolyear with a total of 21 incoming student-athletes. Mullins excelled for the Betsy Layne cheerleading program throughout his prep career.
The additional signees for the Georgetown College cheerleading program are Jennamarie Eckler (Dixie Heights High School), Annalise Jones (Great Crossing High School), Alyssa Adams (Scott County High School), Miranda Goetz (Harrison County High School), Payton Towery (Scott County High School), Alyssa Poe (Great Crossing High School), Natalie Heflin (Mason County High School), Lizzie Adkins (Portland Christian School), Kristin Osborne (Estill County High School), Lauren Green (North Laurel High School), Cassidy Collins (Gallatin County High School), Gedalyn Miles (duPont Manual High School), Jadyn Staggs (Great Crossing High School), Kennedi Bledsoe (Gallatin County High School), Maryah Bridges (Central High School) and Gabe Hogsten (Great Crossing High School) as the mascot.
“I am so excited to increase our roster and add these talented athletes to the Tiger program,” Alexander said. “Not only are they talented in skill, but their character will represent our program well. I have no doubt that our program will excel in the upcoming year.”
The Georgetown College cheerleading squad is a competitive program within the NAIA and Mid-South Conference. The 2019/2020 Georgetown College cheerleading team finished its season ranked 12th in the nation.
