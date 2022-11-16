BETSY LAYNE — Senior Reese Music ended his high school football career as Betsy Layne's single-season rushing record holder.

Music rushed for over 1,900 yards during his senior campaign.

Excelling on the ground, Music rushed 177 times for 1,935 yards and 23 TDs in 11 games.

Rocky Hamilton was Betsy Layne's previous single-season rushing record holder with 1,600 yards.

Music was one of the top running backs in the state throughout the 2022 high school football season.

The productive Music led the Bobcats in scoring, tallying 155 points.

Delivering both offensively and defensively for Betsy Layne, Music recorded 91 tackles. Music finished as Betsy Layne's second-leading tackler in the 2022 season.

The senior running back/linebacker was a strong leader for the Bobcats.

"Reese Music work extremely hard to become Betsy Layne's single-season rushing record holder," said Betsy Layne Coach Jarredd Jarrell. "Reese is a hard-nosed football player and wants to go full speed all of the time. He showed future Bobcats that through hard work and dedication you can be a great player."

Following his record-setting season, Music remains undecided on college.