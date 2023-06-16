EASTERN — Operation UNITE conducted the first 2023 regional Shoot Hoops Not Drugs basketball camp with Jarrod Polson at Floyd Central High School on Tuesday, June 6.

A total of 115 children from six Kentucky counties and bordering Tennessee participated in the camp.

In all, 49 parents/guardians attended an educational program at the event.

A former University of Kentucky point guard and four-time All-SEC Academic Team member who was a part of the 2011-12 National Championship squad, Polson led the camp.

Participants received a free event T-shirt, regulation-sized signature basketball and were entered into a drawing for two portable basketball goals given away at the conclusion of each camp. Also, food and water were provided during the camp.

Presented by the Kentucky National Guard, Shoot Hoops Not Drugs camps are fun, interactive, and provide a safe, drug-free summer activity. Youth interact with positive role models while learning fundamental basketball skills. Polson relates these fundamentals to situations participants face later in life – maintaining a healthy lifestyle, listening, teamwork, effort, and living with the consequences for making poor choices.

Polson, a native of Wilmore, went from being a walk-on player to a scholarship athlete before his freshman year at UK even began. Over his four years at UK, Polson played in 94 games and scored 140 points while shooting 31.3 percent from three-point range.

Since 2006, UNITE has conducted nearly 100 Shoot Hoops Not Drugs basketball camps, drawing 11,836 youth participants representing 63 Kentucky counties, 20 other states and two other countries. More than 2,600 parents/caregivers and other adults have attended the educational awareness sessions.

