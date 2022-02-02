PRESTONSBURG — Visiting Paintsville pulled away to beat Prestonsburg 54-42 in a non-district girls' high school basketball game on Monday. Jan. 24.

Prestonsburg suffered the setback after starting strong. The Blackcats outscored Paintsville 16-15 in the opening quarter. However, after trailing throughout the second quarter, Paintsville battled back to take a 25-24 lead into halftime.

After facing a double-digit deficit on multiple possessions, Prestonsburg cut Paintsville's lead to five points (46-41) with 4:17 remaining. But Paintsville finished strong to pull away for the non-district win.

Paintsville shot 38.5 percent (20-of 52) from the field. The Tigers connected on nine of 31 three-point field goal attempts, shooting 20 percent from beyond the arc.

Paintsville shot 83.3 percent (five of six) from the free-throw line.

Inside, Paintsville outrebounded Prestonsburg 28-26.

Emilea Preece poured in a game-high 31 points to lead Paintsville to the win.

Accompanying Preece in double figures for Paintsville, Camryn Helton netted 13 points.

Rounding out Paintsville's individual scoring, Kylie Kinner and Eliza Howard added seven points and three points, respectively.

Ava Hyden led Paintsville inside, hauling down 16 rebounds.

Prestonsburg shot 34.8 percent (16 of 46) from the field. The Blackcats shot 29.2 percent (seven of 24) from three-point range.

Prestonsburg connected on three of eight free throw attempts.

Kylie Tackett and Faith Lazar scored 12 points apiece to pace Prestonsburg. Tackett connected on four of seven three-point field goal attempts.

Recording a double-double for Prestonsburg, Celina Mullins scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Rounding out Prestonsburg's individual scoring, Allison Howard and Audrey Prater added five points and two points, respectively.