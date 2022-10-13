Betsy Layne is preparing for its second Class A District 6 game in the 2022 high school football season.

The Bobcats are scheduled to host Paintsville for a Class A District 6 game on Friday, Oct. 14.

Betsy Layne is 4-3 overall and 0-1 in Class A District 6. The Bobcats have notched wins over Morgan County, Knott County Central, Phelps and Hurley (Va.). Betsy Layne has dropped games to Prestonsburg, East Ridge and Raceland.

Seven games into the 2022 high school football season, Betsy Layne has outscored opponents 248-205.

Head coach Jarredd Jarrell is in his second season as the Bobcats' head coach.

Paintsville is 3-4 overall and 1-0 in Class A District 6. The Tigers have posted wins over Floyd Central, Knox Central and Fairview. Paintsville has dropped games to Beechwood, Pikeville, Somerset and Perry County Central.

Opponents have outscored Paintsville 188-166.

Head Coach Trevor Hoskins is in his second season as the Tigers' head coach.

Both Betsy Layne and Paintsville feature a talented senior running back and multiple playmakers.

Senior running back/defensive back Reese Music leads the Bobcats. Music has rushed 87 times for 1,217 yards and 16 TDs in eight games.

In addition to Music, Betsy Layne features senior athlete Brady Robinson, sophomore running back/defensive back Andrew McCutcheon and freshman quarterback/defensive back Carter Parsons.

Senior running back/defensive back Harris Phelps lead the Tigers. Phelps rushed 133 times for 766 yards and seven TDs in Paintsville's first six games.

Along with Phelps, Paintsville features seniors AJ James (QB/DB), Jonah Porter (WR/DB) and Austin Allen (WR/DB).

Paintsville defeated Betsy Layne twice during the 2021 high school football season, winning 56-14 and 64-22 (Class 1A Playoffs).

Kickoff for the upcoming Betsy Layne-Paintsville game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Betsy Layne, senior athlete Brady Robinson.

A proven playmaker, Robinson leads the Bobcats in receiving and ranks as Betsy Layne's second-leading rusher. Robinson can deliver on offense, defense and special teams.

For Paintsville, senior running back/defensive back Harris Phelps.

A longtime leader for the Tigers, Phelps continues to lead Paintsville's offensive attack. Phelps produced on the ground in both of Paintsville's wins over Betsy Layne during the 2021 high school football season.