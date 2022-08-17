Records: Paintsville, 0-0; Floyd Central, 0-0

Kickoff: Friday, Aug. 19; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Jaguar Stadium, Eastern.

Coaches: Trevor Hoskins, Paintsville; Shawn Hager, Floyd Central

Floyd Central is slated to host Paintsville for an opener in the 2022 high school football season on Friday, Aug. 19.

Newfound rivals, Floyd Central and Paintsville will meet in the Armed Forces/First Responder Bowl.

The Jaguars and Tigers have never met in a high school football game.

COVID and injuries limited Floyd Central throughout the 2021 high school football season. Floyd Central compiled a 2-9 overall record and missed out on advancing to the Class 3A Playoffs in 2021. However, Floyd Central has shown improvement in the 2022 high school football preseason.

Several experienced players are back on the gridiron for Class 3A District 8 member Floyd Central, including the Jaguars' top rusher, passer, receiver and tackler.

Head Coach Shawn Hager guides the Jaguars. Hager is entering his sixth season as the Jaguars' head Coach.

Paintsville, a member of Class 1A, District 6, compiled a 6-6 record in the 2021 high school football season. The Tigers reached the second round of the 2021 Class 1A Playoffs. Paintsville, a former state champion, returns its leading rusher, passer and receiver for the 2022 high school football season.

Head coach Trevor Hoskins guides the Tigers. Hoskins is entering his second season as the Tigers' head coach following a stint as an assistant coach on the University of Pikeville football program's coaching staff.

A pre-game tailgate celebration will be held prior to the Armed Forces/First Responder Bowl.

Kickoff for the Floyd Central-Paintsville football game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Jaguar Stadium in Eastern.

Who 2 Watch: For Paintsville, senior running back/defensive back Harris Phelps.

Among the top high school football players in the state, Phelps led Paintsville throughout the 2021 high school football season. As a junior in 2021, Phelps rushed 187 times for 1,506 yards and 19 TDs. Versatile, Phelps hauled in 13 receptions for 198 yards in the Tigers' 2021 season. Contributing defensively during the 2021 campaign, Phelps recorded 63 tackles.

For Floyd Central, senior quarterback/defensive back Max Martin.

A leader for the Jaguars, Martin produced through the air and on the ground during the 2021 high school football season. Through the air in 2021, Martin completed 25 passes for 516 yards and three TDs. On the ground during the 2021 season, Martin rushed 102 times for 433 yards and three TDs.