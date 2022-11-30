PRESTONSBURG — Chase Parsley notched a win in his debut as Prestonsburg Head Coach at the start of the week, guiding the Blackcats past visiting Lewis County 55-42 on Monday, Nov. 28.

Prestonsburg gradually pulled away to defeat Lewis County convincingly in the season opener.

"Great opening win, I thought we have showed that we can really guard people," Parsley commented, following his team's victory. "We just have to concentrate around the basket and make our easy ones. We have gotten great energy off our bench early this season. We have to figure out a way to keep Connor Napier out of foul trouble. When we shoot the ball well, we will be hard to beat!"

Lewis County fared well early, edging Prestonsburg 11-9 in the first quarter.

But the Blackcats managed to shake off a slow start to win convincingly in the season opener.

Prestonsburg outscored Lewis County 17-7 in the second quarter to lead 26-18 at halftime.

The Blackcats led 35-30 at the end of the third quarter and finished strong.

Thriving late, Prestonsburg outscored Lewis County 20-12 in the fourth quarter to post the double-digit win.

Brian Halbert and Braxton Keathley scored 10 points apiece to lead the Blackcats.

Narrowly missing double figures for Prestonsburg, Jake Slone netted nine points.

Aiding Prestonsburg in the win, Grant Varney added eight points while Kaden Allen contributed seven points.

Prestonsburg featured nine different scorers, including Wes Salisbury (five points), Connor Napier (two points), Mason Stidham (two points) and Caleb Lawson (two points).

The Blackcats shot 78.6 percent (11 of 14) from the free throw line in the winning effort.

Braedyn McGlone scored 10 points to lead Lewis County, which competes in the 63rd District and 16th Region. Nearly reaching double figures for the Lions, Caden Box scored nine points and Drew Noble netted eight points.

Additional scorers for Lewis County in the season opener included Hunter Gerike (six points), Andrew Collins (six points), Xavier Prater (two points) and Colton Tackett (one point).

The Blackcats and Lions aren't slated to meet again in the 2022-23 boys' high school basketball season.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to visit Paintsville for its next game on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Tip-off for the Prestonsburg-Paintsville boys' basketball game is set for 7:30 p.m.