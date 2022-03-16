PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg achieved a 20-win season for only the sixth time in school history in February.

Under the direction of Coach Brandon Kidd, Prestonsburg compiled a 21-9 record during the 2021-22 girls' high school basketball season. Kidd has guided Prestonsburg to two 20-win seasons in five years.

“I’m so proud of our team and the season we had," said Kidd. "No one expected this team to have the season it had. In the preseason, the team wasn't ranked and neither were any of the girls, individually. This was something that they used for motivation daily.”

Senior Faith Lazar led Prestonsburg in scoring, averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game. Lazar averaged 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Averaging a double-double for the Lady Blackcats, junior Celina Mullins provided 12.4 points and a team-high 11.3 rebounds per game.

Junior Kylie Tackett ranked as Prestonsburg's third-leading scorer, averaging eight points.

Following Tackett in scoring for the Lady Blackcats, freshman Audrey Prater averaged 6.6 points.

Additional key contributors for Prestonsburg in the latest girls' high school basketball season included Allison Howard, Alexis Skeens, Ashley Tackett, Hannah Jarrell and Jade Fitzpatrick.

Kidd continues to build the Prestonsburg hoops program.

“I’m so blessed to be the coach here at Prestonsburg High School," said Kidd. "What we have built in five years here is awesome to see. We have had some amazing young ladies that bought into this program and built it from the ground up.”

A solid group of seniors was instrumental in Prestonsburg's success during the 2021-22 hoops season.

“We graduate four seniors and each one means so much to our program," added Kidd. "They all four have such bright futures ahead of them and know that they have a basketball dad for life.”

After winning 21 of 30 games, Prestonsburg carries momentum over into the offseason. Prestonsburg will return to the court later in the offseason to prepare for the 2022-23 girls' high school basketball campaign.

“I am so excited for the offseason workouts and the direction we are heading," said Kidd. "It has taken us five years to build this program to what we wanted and now we get the chance to compete for not just wins but championships."

The Prestonsburg girls' basketball program will finalize and release its 2022-23 schedule later in the offseason.