PRESTONSBURG — The Prestonsburg 11U All-Stars captured the Little League District 7 championship on Saturday, July 3.
Determined Prestonsburg defeated rival Paintsville 10-7 in the district tournament title game.
Prestonsburg bounced back after suffering a loss to Paintsville the night before.
One of the top 11U All-Star baseball teams in Eastern Kentucky, Prestonsburg topped rival Paintsville twice during the District 7 Tournament.
Players from throughout the Prestonsburg lineup contributed during the District 7 Tournament.
The Prestonsburg 11U All-Stars' roster is made up of the following players: Braydon Maines, Cruiz Clark, Christian Click, Sam Hyden, Luke Terry, Connor McNutt, Isaiah Blanton, Peyton McKinney, Wyatt Patton and Bentley Pennington.
The coaches for the Prestonsburg 11U All-Stars are Seth Hyden, John Thomas Clark and Jeffrey Terry.
Following the district championship-clinching win, Prestonsburg advances to the state tournament.