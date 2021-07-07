PRESTONSBURG — The Prestonsburg 11U All-Stars captured the Little League District 7 championship on Saturday, July 3.

Determined Prestonsburg defeated rival Paintsville 10-7 in the district tournament title game.

Prestonsburg bounced back after suffering a loss to Paintsville the night before.

One of the top 11U All-Star baseball teams in Eastern Kentucky, Prestonsburg topped rival Paintsville twice during the District 7 Tournament.

Players from throughout the Prestonsburg lineup contributed during the District 7 Tournament.

The Prestonsburg 11U All-Stars' roster is made up of the following players: Braydon Maines, Cruiz Clark, Christian Click, Sam Hyden, Luke Terry, Connor McNutt, Isaiah Blanton, Peyton McKinney, Wyatt Patton and Bentley Pennington.

The coaches for the Prestonsburg 11U All-Stars are Seth Hyden, John Thomas Clark and Jeffrey Terry.

Following the district championship-clinching win, Prestonsburg advances to the state tournament.