Records: Prestonsburg, 2-0; Paintsville, 0-2.

Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 1; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Memorial Field, Paintsville.

Coaches: Brandon Brewer, Prestonsburg; Trevor Hoskins, Paintsville.

Off to a 2-0 start in the 2023 high school football season, Prestonsburg is set to visit Paintsville on Friday, Sept. 1.

Prestonsburg and Paintsville did not meet during the 2022 high school football season.

The Blackcats have notched wins over Leslie County and East Ridge. Prestonsburg beat Leslie County 30-21 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 18. Then, carrying momentum over from its season opener, Prestonsburg pulled away to beat East Ridge 26-6 in the Pike County Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Paintsville is 0-2 after opening the 2023 high school football season with back-to-back losses to Floyd Central and Paris. Floyd Central held on to defeat the Tigers 28-22 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 18. Limited offensively, Paintsville has held to two TDs as Paris pulled away to win 58-12 in a matchup on Friday, Aug. 25.

Prestonsburg is thriving on the ground, averaging 279.5 rushing yards and three rushing TDs per game. Leading the Blackcats, Jacob Rose has rushed 40 times for 298 yards and one TD.

Continuing to show his versatility, Dalton Elliott ranks as Prestonsburg's second-leading rusher while pacing the Blackcats in receiving. Elliott has rushed 11 times for 133 yards and three TDs. Aiding Prestonsburg through the air, Elliott has hauled in six receptions for 59 yards and one TD. Elliott leads Prestonsburg in scoring, averaging 15 points per game.

Freshman Bryce Holbrook is settling in at quarterback for Brandon Brewer-coached Prestonsburg.

Defensively, Colin Hatfield, Logan Stumbo, Alex Harris, Drake Hatfield and Bryce Patton rank as Prestonsburg's top five tacklers.

Leading Prestonsburg in another key defensive category, Braydon Jervis has recorded two interceptions for the Blackcats.

Through two games, Paintsville has rushed 60 times for 330 yards and three TDs. Quarterback Payton Adams and running back Cain Grimm rank as Paintsville's leading rushers.

Defensively for Paintsville, Lucas Howard has recorded a team-high 23 tackles.

Kickoff for the Prestonsburg-Paintsville football game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Prestonsburg, freshman running back/defensive back Colin Hatfield.

Stepping up as a freshman, Hatfield leads Prestonsburg in tackles and ranks as the Blackcats' third-leading rusher. Through two games, Hatfield has recorded 14 tackles while rushing 24 times for 109 yards.

For Paintsville, sophomore quarterback/defensive back Payton Adams.

Leading Paintsville in both passing and rushing, Adams is carrying much of the Tigers' offensive load. A talented sophomore, Adams is in his first season as Paintsville's starting quarterback.

Kidd's senior season cut short

During Prestonsburg's opening game versus Leslie County on Friday, Aug. 18, senior running back/linebacker/defensive end Nic Kidd suffered a season-ending injury. Kidd sustained the injury on Prestonsburg's first offensive play of the game, a rushing attempt on which he gained eight yards.

His parents have confirmed that MRI results show a torn ACL and meniscus. As a result of the injury, Kidd is slated to have surgery.

One of the top high school baseball players in Eastern Kentucky, Kidd is expected to be back on the diamond for another senior season in the spring. Kidd is scheduled to have surgery on Friday, Sept. 1.

An update on Kidd's progress after the surgery will appear in an upcoming edition.