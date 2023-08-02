PRESTONSBURG — The Prestonsburg High School baseball team has been recognized by the American Baseball Coaches Association as a recipient of the ABCA Academic Excellence Award for student achievement during the 2022-2023 schoolyear.
The ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award is presented to high school and college baseball teams that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to academic success. To be eligible for the award, the head coach must be a current ABCA member, and the team must have achieved a minimum cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale during the specified academic year.
Bryce Tucker was the head baseball coach at Prestonsburg High School for the 2022-2023 schoolyear. Tucker is an ABCA member and is preparing to guide the Blackcats in the 2024 high school baseball season. Assisting Tucker on his coaching staff during the 2023 high school baseball season were Nick Rowe, Ben Welch Jr. and Ben Welch.
Floyd County Superintendent Anna Shepherd expressed pride and appreciation for the Prestonsburg High School baseball team's hard work, stating "This prestigious award is a great testament to the dedication and commitment of our student-athletes and coaches. Balancing academic responsibilities with athletic pursuits is no easy feat. This achievement highlights the exceptional work ethic and character displayed by our students and coaches."
The American Baseball Coaches Association has a rich tradition of recognizing the accomplishments of baseball coaches and student-athletes across the nation. Established in 1949, the ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams are the oldest in the country. The ABCA's awards program encompasses various honors, including the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Awards, the ABCA/ATEC Regional & National Coaches of the Year, as well as prestigious accolades such as the ABCA Hall of Fame and the Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award.
Prestonsburg High School baseball players will begin classes in the 2023-2024 schoolyear later in the month.