PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg pulled away to beat Betsy Layne 23-3 in three innings in a 58th District softball game on Tuesday, April 12.

Setting the tone early, Prestonsburg scored first and never trailed. Prestonsburg separated itself from Betsy Layne during the opening inning.

Haleigh Jefferson picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Blackcats. Jefferson limited Betsy Layne to three runs on two hits and one walk, while recording one strikeout.

Laken Keathley started in the circle for Betsy Layne and took the loss.

Making the most of its offensive opportunities, Prestonsburg plated 23 runs on seven hits, while drawing 14 walks.

Jada Slone and Tiffany Risner collected two hits apiece for the Lady Blackcats. Slone drilled a double for Prestonsburg in the win.

Productive offensively for Prestonsburg, Risner collected a game-high four RBIs.

Contributing for Prestonsburg at the plate, Chloe Collins, Lainie Prater and Rachael Roberts added one hit apiece.

Prater delivered three RBIs in Prestonsburg's district win. Aiding Prestonsburg in moving runners around the bases, Collins, Elana Goble and Amelia Newsome each recorded two RBIs.

Slone, Roberts, Kaylee Hackworth, Hailey Cline and Celina Mullins each drove in one run for the Lady Blackcats.