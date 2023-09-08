CANNONSBURG — Posting its third straight win, Prestonsburg beat Boyd County 5-2 on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Sophie Stephens scored three goals and distributed one assist to lead visiting Prestonsburg to the win.

Following Stephens in Prestonsburg's offensive attack, Jade Fitzpatrick netted two goals and dealt out one assist.

Chipping in offensively for the Blackcats, Emily Burchett contributed two assists.

Defensively for Prestonsburg, goalkeeper Lindsey Stratton recorded three saves while limiting Boyd County to two goals.

A perennial 15th Region girls' soccer title contender, Prestonsburg improved to 5-3 after notching the win.

Prestonsburg 11, Shelby Valley 0: Prestonsburg shut out visiting Shelby Valley 11-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Sophie Stephens scored four goals and distributed two assists to lead Prestonsburg to the win.

In addition to Stephens, Prestonsburg's offensive attack featured Jade Fitzpatrick (three goals, one assist), Emily Burchett (two goals, four assists), Hanah Trimble (two goals), Kendyl Stephens (one assist) and Leah Burchett (one assist).

Defensively for Prestonsburg, goalkeeper Lindsey Stratton recorded a shutout.

Prestonsburg 10, Pike County Central 0: Returning to the win column following back-to-back losses, Prestonsburg blanked Pike County Central 10-0 on Monday, Aug. 28.

Sophie Stephens scored five goals to pace the Blackcats.

Instrumental in Prestonsburg's win, Emily Burchett added three goals and four assists.

Multiple players made an impact offensively for Prestonsburg, including Abby Moore (one goal, one assist), Hanah Trimble (one goal) and Jade Fitzpatrick (three assists).

Pacing Prestonsburg defensively, goalkeeper Lindsey Stratton delivered a shutout.