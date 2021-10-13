INEZ — Continuing its latest postseason run, Prestonsburg beat Johnson Central 3-1 in the 57th District Girls' Soccer Tournament title match at Martin County on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

After notching the win, Prestonsburg improved to 18-1-0.

Johnson Central dropped to 8-6-3 following the loss.

Sophie Stephens netted two goals to lead Prestonsburg to the district title-clinching win.

Joining Stephens in scoring for the Blackcats, Maggie Nelson netted one goal.

Contributing offensively for Prestonsburg, Anna Burchett and Alexis Skeens recorded two assists and one assist, respectively.

Finding the net for Johnson Central in the district title match, Haley Lykins scored off an assist from Brooklyn Ousley.

Goalkeeper Lindsey Stratton paced Prestonsburg defensively, limiting Johnson Central to one goal. Stratton recorded one save in the Blackcats' victory.

Defensively for Johnson Central, goalkeeper Clara Blair recorded six saves.

Both Prestonsburg and Johnson Central advanced to the 15th Region Girls' Soccer Tournament at Belfry High School.

Prestonsburg 3, Paintsville 2 (Shootout/Penalty Kicks): Avoiding an upset, Prestonsburg outlasted Paintsville 3-2 on penalty kicks in the semifinals of the 57th District Girls' Soccer Tournament at Martin County on Monday, Oct. 4.

Anna Burchett and Kadynce Hackworth scored one goal apiece for the Blackcats.

Aiding Prestonsburg offensively, Chloe Collins distributed one assist.

Defensively for the Blackcats, goalkeeper Lindsey Stratton recorded three saves.

Camryn Helton (one goal, one assist) and Leandra Curnutte (one goal) provided Paintsville's offense in the tournament match.

Goalkeeper Chelsea Reynolds paced Paintsville defensively, recording 17 saves for the Tigers.