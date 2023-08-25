PRESTONSBURG — Claiming its second straight 58th District win in the 2023 girls' high school soccer season, Prestonsburg blanked visiting Belfry 10-0 on Monday, Aug. 21.

Prestonsburg hosted rival Belfry for a home opener.

Jade Fitzpatrick scored three goals and distributed four assists to lead Prestonsburg to the shutout win.

Following Fitzpatrick in scoring for Prestonsburg, Sophie Stephens and Emily Burchett netted two goals apiece.

Aiding Prestonsburg offensively, Abby Moore added one goal.

Goalkeeper Lindsey Stratton led Prestonsburg defensively, recording a shutout. Stratton logged four saves.

With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 2-1 overall.

Prestonsburg 4, Pikeville 1: Visiting Prestonsburg pushed past Pikeville 4-1 in a 58th District girls' soccer match on Thursday, Aug. 17.

New Prestonsburg head coach Brian Johnson registered his first win.

Sophie Stephens, Avari Kendrick, Jade Fitzpatrick and Emily Burchett each netted one goal for Prestonsburg in its win. Along with finding the net, Burchett dished out three assists.

Defensively for Prestonsburg, goalkeeper Lindsey Stratton recorded three saves while limiting Pikeville to one goal.