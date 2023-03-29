PRESTONSBURG — Behind a no-hitter from pitcher Elana Goble, Prestonsburg blanked visiting Knott County Central 20-0 in three innings on Tuesday, March 21.

Goble allowed only one walk, recording four strikeouts as she claimed the pitching win.

Gabrielle Slone started in the circle for Knott Central and suffered the loss.

Slone and teammate Nevaeh Yeary split time in the circle for 14th Region member Knott Central.

Prestonsburg gradually pulled away to defeat Knott Central convincingly. The Blackcats scored 20 runs on nine hits.

Goble (one hit), Hailey Cline (two hits, three RBIs), Kaylee Hackworth (one hit, two RBIs), Rachael Roberts (one hit, two RBIs), Ashley Mahan (one hit, one RBI), Lainie Prater (one hit, one RBI), Tiffany Risner (one hit, one RBI), Kendra Moreno (one hit) and Amelia Newsome (one RBI) each produced offensively for Prestonsburg in the win.

Providing a lift at the plate, Hackworth homered for the Blackcats.

Jennifer Reynolds notched her first win as Prestonsburg head coach.

The Blackcats entered the win column after dropping back-to-back games to 16th Region members Boyd County and Bath County.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to visit Knott Central on Monday, April 10.