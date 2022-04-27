BOWLING GREEN — Prestonsburg finished runner-up in the KHSAA Boys' Archey State Tournament on Tuesday, April 19.

The Blackcats, under the direction of head coach Sherman Holliday, placed second out of 22 teams in the state tournament. Prestonsburg turned in a score of 1,981.

Anderson County won the boys' archery state championship. The Bearcats turned in a score of 1,989.

Graves County, Simon Kenton, Bullitt Central, Pulaski County, Saint Xavier, Lafayette, Letcher County Central, Butler County, Logan County, Boyle County, Henry Clay, Thomas Nelson, Mason County, Ryle, Harrison County, Hickman County, Central Hardin, Rose Hill Christian, Perry Central and Franklin County followed Prestonsburg in the boys' team standings.

Jordan Goble paced Prestonsburg, shooting a 287. Following Goble, Zach Garrett and Brayden Goble each shot a 286 for the Blackcats.

The additional competitors for Prestonsburg in the state tournament were Adam Justice (284), Noah Bentley (282), Grant Stratton (279), Jayden Porter (277), Heath Dingus (274), Brycen Shepherd (269), Max Jervis (264), Chris Adams (261) and Jacob Rose (244).

The Prestonsburg girls' archery team placed 14th out of 22 teams in its state tournament. Katie Hunt (285), Lauren Ousley (281), Madison Hammonds (278), Paetyn Trusty (274), Noel Shepherd (271), Piper Johnson (266), Macie Hammonds (266), Laken Shepherd (265), Nadaleigh Lester (264), Mckenna Wireman (263), Lilly Stewart (257) and Natilie Garrett (252) competed for the Prestonsburg girls' archery team.