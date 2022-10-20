INEZ — Returning to the top, Prestonsburg pulled away to defeat Johnson Central 5-1 in the 15th Region Girls' Soccer Tournament title match at Martin County on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Anna Burchett scored three goals and dealt out one assist to lead Prestonsburg to the win.

"Really proud of the girls," Prestonsburg Coach Paul Burchett commented, following his team's region title-clinching win. "We weren’t sure going into the season what we would be with so much youth — starting seven freshmen and sophomores, and a junior that hadn’t played before. And losing 10 seniors off of last year's team that had really been the backbone of our program for the past three years. But they’ve worked really hard and listened. They were hungry to learn and get better. And they did. I really feel like we’ve improved all year and peaked at the right time. It also never hurts having the best player on the field in every game in Anna (Burchett). Her leadership and ability to go get us goals is what separates us. We really stress performance over results with the idea that the results will come if the performance is good. And these girls have bought into that and I’m really happy they were able to achieve the results they have."

In addition to Anna Burchett, Prestonsburg's offensive attack featured Sophie Stephens (one goal, one assist), Jade Fitzpatrick (one goal), Hannah Blankenship (one assist), Emily Burchett (one assist) and Arianne Morris (one assist).

Goalkeeper Lindsey Stratton paced Prestonsburg defensively, recording two saves while giving up only one goal.

Prestonsburg topped Martin County 6-1 in the semifinals of the 15th Region Girls' Soccer Tournament. More on the Prestonsburg-Martin County girls' soccer match follows.

Prestonsburg 6, Martin County 1: Prestonsburg moved ahead early and pulled away to beat Martin County 6-1 in the semifinals of the 15th Region Girls' Soccer Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

With the win, Prestonsburg advanced to the 15th Region Girls' Soccer Tournament title match.

The loss eliminated tournament host Martin County from the girls' high school soccer postseason.

Anna Burchett led Prestonsburg to the win over Martin County, scoring four goals and distributing one assist.

Accompanying Burchett in Prestonsburg's scoring column, Sophie Stephens and Jade Fitzpatrick netted one goal apiece.

Chipping in offensively for the Blackcats, Hannah Blankenship recorded one assist.

Goalkeeper Lindsey Stratton led Prestonsburg's defensive effort, registering eight saves while holding Martin County to one goal.

Savannah Young (one goal) and Emilia Ek (one assist) accounted for Martin County's offense in the region tournament match.

Goalkeeper Addison Duncan logged 10 saves while allowing six goals in Martin County's season-ending loss.