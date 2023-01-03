DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — After Christmas, Prestonsburg traveled south and competed in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic.

Facing tough competition, Prestonsburg dropped three games during the holiday event.

Master's Academy (Fla.) 50, Prestonsburg 27: Prestonsburg fell behind early and couldn't battle back as Master's Academy (Fla.) pulled away to win 50-27 in the final round of the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic on Friday, Dec. 30.

Kylie Tackett scored nine points to lead Prestonsburg in the matchup. Tackett connected on both of Prestonsburg's three-point field goals.

Prestonsburg received additional scoring from Allison Howard (five points), Amelia Newsome (four points), Celina Mullins (three points), Audrey Prater (two points), Baylee Stephens (two points) and Ashley Tackett (two points).

Madison Southern 58, Prestonsburg 30: Madison Southern prevailed 58-30 over Prestonsburg in an in-state matchup during the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Nearly recording a double-double, Celina Mullins led Prestonsburg with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Narrowly missing double figures for the Blackcats, Audrey Prater netted nine points.

The additional scorers for Prestonsburg were Amelia Newsome (four points), Halee Conn (three points), Haley Lafferty (two points) and Allison Howard (two points).

Science Hill (Tenn.) 46, Prestonsburg 30: Prestonsburg suffered a setback in the opening round of the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic as Science Hill (Tenn.) won 46-30 on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Audrey Prater scored 11 points to lead the Blackcats. Prater was the only Prestonsburg player to reach double figures in scoring.

Finishing one free throw short of double figures, Celina Mullins netted nine points for the Blackcats.

The other scorers for Prestonsburg were Haley Lafferty (six points), Kylie Tackett (two points) and Allison Howard (two points).