PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg returned to the win column on its home floor at the Fieldhouse on Friday, Feb. 26, defeating visiting East Ridge 57-37 in a girls’ high school basketball game.
The Lady Blackcats returned to the win column after suffering a one-point loss in overtime on the road at Jenkins one night earlier.
Prestonsburg finished 21 of 72 from the field. The Lady Blackcats were eight of 20 from three-point range.
Prestonsburg shot 50 percent (seven of 14) from the free-throw line.
Edging East Ridge on the backboards, Prestonsburg owned a slim 33-32 advantage in the rebounding column.
Faith Lazar and Kylie Stephens paced Prestonsburg, scoring 13 points apiece for the Lady Blackcats.
Finishing one shot short of reaching double figures in scoring for Prestonsburg, Alexis Skeens netted eight points.
Behind Skeens, Celina Mullins (seven points), Abby Goble (five points), Shae Robinson (three points), Allison Howard (three points), Audrey Prater (two points), Maggie Nelson (two points) and Alivia Slone (one point) rounded out Prestonsburg’s individual scoring.
Lazar and Mullins paced Prestonsburg inside, hauling down seven rebounds apiece.
East Ridge shot 28.8 percent (15 of 52) from the field. The Lady Warriors were five of 17 from 3-point range, shooting 29.4 percent beyond the arc.
East Ridge finished two of 10 from the free-throw line.
Leah Wells (nine points), Makenzie Sawyers (eight points), Sylvia Ratliff (seven points), Haleigh Damron (seven points) and Lauren Mann (six points) provided scoring for 59th District member East Ridge.
Wolfe County 53,
Prestonsburg 52
Prestonsburg fell short on the road in the neighboring 14th Region as host Wolfe County held on to win 53-52 on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Wolfe County shot 32.7 percent (18 of 55) from the field. The Lady Wolves were 10 of 31 (32.3 percent) from three-point range.
Wolfe County shot 77.7 percent (seven of nine) from the free-throw line.
Brianna Colwell led Wolfe County with a double-double, scoring 19 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.
Accompanying Colwell in double figures in scoring for Wolfe County, Kenzie Miller netted 15 points.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for Wolfe County, Sarah Smith finished with nine points.
Rounding out Wolfe County’s individual scoring, Ally Bailey and Hannah Kidd added seven points and three points, respectively.
Prestonsburg shot 35.2 percent (19 of 54) from the field. The Lady Blackcats were 11 of 28 from 3-point range, shooting 39.2 percent beyond the arc.
Prestonsburg finished three of seven from the free-throw line.
Faith Lazar scored 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds to pace Prestonsburg.
Nearly registering a double-double, Celina Mullins added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Blackcats.
Accompanying Lazar and Mullins in double figures in scoring for Prestonsburg, Kylie Stephens posted 13 points.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for the Lady Blackcats, Alivia Slone netted nine points.
Rounding out Prestonsburg’s individual scoring, Audrey Prater chipped in one point.
